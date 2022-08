Lichfield City and Chasetown have discovered their opponents in the First Round Qualifying of the FA Cup.

The two sides booked their place at this stage of the competition with wins over Bugbrooke St Michaels and Coleshill Town respectively.

City have been rewarded with a home tie against Stourport Swifts on 3rd September.

The Scholars, meanwhile, face a trip to either Wolverhampton Casuals or Stone Old Alleynians on the same date.

The winners of the ties will receive prize money of £2,250.