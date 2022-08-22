Fradley residents have stepped up calls for road markings to be repainted at a junction.
Motorists say the faded paint on the carriageway at the link between Wood End Lane and the A38 has caused a number of accidents in recent months.
A group gathered yesterday (21st August) as part of campaign calling for action at the junction.
“This junction has seen weekly accidents in recent months.
“We are asking for the lines and arrows to be painted on the road to make it clear it is a two-way road.
“The issue is that National Highways manage the A38 trunk road and slip roads and Staffordshire County Council manage Wood End Lane, including the circulatory section that goes over the A38.
“In order for the road to be fixed it requires action from both bodies which, to date, has not been accomplished.”Fradley campaigner
The group were joined by Fradley councillor Derick Cross at the protest.
“Something needs to be done”
After one crash at the junction in June, a driver told Lichfield Live:
“I drove along the slip road towards the southbound carriageway and encountered another vehicle heading in the opposite direction on the wrong side of the road.
“I could not avoid my car crashing into it and only the safety technology within my car saved me and my family from, most likely, serious injury or death.
“The owner of the other car said he was trying to rejoin the A38 northbound and thought it was a dual carriageway.
“Something needs to be done before somebody in the same situation as I was dies.
“The road markings, especially arrows on the road, need to be clearly painted on the slip road so it’s clear that it is a two way road.”