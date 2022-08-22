Fradley residents have stepped up calls for road markings to be repainted at a junction.

Motorists say the faded paint on the carriageway at the link between Wood End Lane and the A38 has caused a number of accidents in recent months.

A group gathered yesterday (21st August) as part of campaign calling for action at the junction.

“This junction has seen weekly accidents in recent months. “We are asking for the lines and arrows to be painted on the road to make it clear it is a two-way road. “The issue is that National Highways manage the A38 trunk road and slip roads and Staffordshire County Council manage Wood End Lane, including the circulatory section that goes over the A38. “In order for the road to be fixed it requires action from both bodies which, to date, has not been accomplished.” Fradley campaigner

The group were joined by Fradley councillor Derick Cross at the protest.

“Something needs to be done”

The aftermath of the head-on crash at the Wood End Lane and A38 junction in Fradley

After one crash at the junction in June, a driver told Lichfield Live: