A Lichfield historian and author will be lifting the lid on the past at two talks.

Tour guide Jono Oates will discuss Home Farm at The Barn restaurant at Heart of the Country Shopping Village in Swinfen at 3.30pm on Thursday (25th August).

The discussion will be followed by an afternoon tea.

“The talk will discuss the history of the farm where The Barn is based before a gentle walk around the grounds of Swinfen Hall.” Jono Oates

Tickets cost £30 for adults and £10 for children aged under 12 and include the talk and guided walk as well as a welcome drink and afternoon tea. They can be booked online.

A second walk and talk event will take place on 27th August at Deer Park near Hoar Cross Hall.

Attendees will enjoy a welcome drink before hearing stories of Needwood Forest, along with the role Hoar Cross played during the Second World War.

The event – which starts at 1pm – will end with an afternoon tea. Tickets are £35 for adults and £10 for children aged under 12 and can be booked online.