People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to put their best foot forward in aid of the Trussell Trust.

The charity supports food banks across the country – including three across the district – and is launching Step Up September to help those in need of such facilities in the coming months as the cost of living crisis continues.

The initiative sees people challenged to walk 30 minutes each day throughout September.

It is being backed by actor and writer Emma Kennedy. She said:

“The cost of living crisis is affecting us all, but for people on the lowest incomes the cost of surviving this crisis is too high, with many unable to buy food due to huge price rises and inflation. “This isn’t right. “This September I’ll be joining Team Trussell to stamp out hunger in the UK. “Walk in your own time, from wherever you feel comfortable. It is not the distance you travel, it’s the time you give and the money you raise to help fight for a better future.” Emma Kennedy

More details about Step Up September are available on the Trussell Trust website.

Kate Merrifield, events engagement manager at the Trussell Trust, said: