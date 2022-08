A Lichfield pub will play host to rock and roll and rockabilly hits at a gig this week.

Shropshire-based Hot Rod 55 will be at The Feathers Inn on Friday (26th August).

A spokesperson said:

“This powerhouse three-piece whip up a storm with their dynamite delivery of some of the greatest rock and roll and rockabilly numbers.” The Feathers Inn spokesperson

Admission is free and the band are on stage from 9pm.