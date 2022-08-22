Police are warning shoppers to be on their guard against people claiming to be charity collectors in Lichfield.

Officers say they have had reports from members of the public about individuals operating in the city centre.

PCSO Alyx Hart, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“We have recently had reports from members of the public stating individuals in the Lichfield city centre were purporting to be deaf and collecting for a charity. “When challenged and asked for ID from the charity, they handed over a piece of paper with little information on. They were, however, handed money from other members of the public. “Officers attended the area, but unfortunately they were not present at the time.” PCSO Alyx Hart, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information or who is approached by the individuals can contact police on 101.