A consultation is being launched on plans to introduce new restrictions to tackle “inconsiderate parking” on a road in Lichfield.

Residents in Valley Lane are being asked for their views on the plans by Staffordshire County Council.

The proposals would see no waiting restrictions in place on one side of the road, with a three hour time limit on the other side.

In a letter to residents, the county council’s community traffic management officer Lisa Hall told residents:

“It has been brought to our attention that concerns have been raised in respect of inconsiderate parking along Valley Lane which is causing an obstruction on the highway and potentially causing issues to residents. “Parking restrictions on the adopted highway network are supported by a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) which allows a restriction to be legally enforced. The cost and timeframe for implementing or amending a TRO however means that only a small number of sites can be prioritised via the local county councillor’s divisional highway programme within each district or borough each financial year. The process can typically take up to 12 months. “This is an informal consultation exercise to give you the opportunity to inform us of your thoughts or any concerns you may have regarding the proposed plan for parking restrictions on Valley Lane.” Lisa Hall, Staffordshire County Council

The new restrictions would be in addition to the current no waiting sections at either end of Valley Lane.