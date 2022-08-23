A Burntwood project helping families avoid holiday hunger this summer has been boosted by a £2,500 grant.

The money has been awarded to Spark by Western Power Distribution.

The scheme is part of a £73,000 fund handed out by the company’s Community Matters Fund in the Midlands.

Esther Allen, from Spark, said:

“The grant from Western Power Distribution will help families in Burntwood and surrounding areas this summer.

“Many local families are struggling with the cost of living increase and the six-week summer break can be especially hard.

“The Spark Holiday Food and Fun project will help to teach children how to cook and eat healthily utilising our garden produce, provide low cost and free food through the Burntwood be a Friend community shop and provide meaningful activity for primary aged children.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Western Power Distribution for its much-needed support.”

Esther Allen, Spark