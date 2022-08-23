A Burntwood project helping families avoid holiday hunger this summer has been boosted by a £2,500 grant.
The money has been awarded to Spark by Western Power Distribution.
The scheme is part of a £73,000 fund handed out by the company’s Community Matters Fund in the Midlands.
Esther Allen, from Spark, said:
“The grant from Western Power Distribution will help families in Burntwood and surrounding areas this summer.
“Many local families are struggling with the cost of living increase and the six-week summer break can be especially hard.
“The Spark Holiday Food and Fun project will help to teach children how to cook and eat healthily utilising our garden produce, provide low cost and free food through the Burntwood be a Friend community shop and provide meaningful activity for primary aged children.
“We would like to say a huge thank you to Western Power Distribution for its much-needed support.”Esther Allen, Spark
Alison Sleightholm, from Western Power Distribution, said:
“Holiday hunger is a very real and pressing issue in communities up and down the country, and as a company we have an obligation to support families facing this problem in the communities we serve.
“We’re pleased to be able to support community groups, charities and local authorities in the West Midlands that are working hard to improve the quality of life for families over the holiday period and beyond, and we look forward to seeing their projects deliver vital benefits.”Alison Sleightholm, Western Power Distribution
This is great, Spark do such a lot of good things for our area. Let’s hope these great companies keep giving grants to deserving groups.