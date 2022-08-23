Highways bosses say a £15.5million investment is “starting to make a difference” to roads across Staffordshire.

The money was announced in April in bid to tackle potholes across the county.

Staffordshire County Council say 13,000 have been filled in so far this year, with 2,560 defects repaired this month so far.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“The extra investment is really starting to make a difference to the county’s roads. “Our crews have been taking advantage of the dry conditions and quieter roads to repair as many potholes as they can on our roads, pavements, and cycle lanes. “Around 50% of all our defects are potholes, but crews are also out and about repairing kerbs, cleaning gullies, replacing manholes and carrying out other maintenance such as grass cutting and surface dressing. “Good roads are important to everyone, which is why our crews will be pulling out all the stops over the coming weeks to ensure we repair as many defects as possible.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Meanwhile, National Highways said it too was making improvements to roads in the region thanks to a £196million investment programme.

Among the projects in the Midlands being tackled is the £3.9million construction of a new central reservation barrier on the A5 at Mile Oak.

National Highways’ regional director for the Midlands, Andrew Jinks, said: