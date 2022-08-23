People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to make sure they don’t miss out on the chance to vote next year.

Lichfield District Council is running an annual canvass to ensure the electoral register is up to date.

It comes ahead of elections planned for May 2023.

Simon Fletcher, electoral registration officer at Lichfield District Council said:

“Please keep an eye out for your canvass communication letter. We have started to mail them out and every household should receive one. “Please follow the instructions contained in the letter and if you are asked to respond please do so before 16th September. “The annual canvass is our way of making sure that the information on the electoral register for every address is accurate. “To make sure you don’t lose your say at the next election, look out for instructions from us. “If you don’t hear from the council, you might not be on the register. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

Recent home movers in particular are urged to check their details, with the Electoral Commission saying those in this category are less likely to be registered.

Melanie Davidson, head of support and improvement at the Electoral Commission, said:

“It’s really important that everyone who is eligible to vote is able to do so. “If you are not registered to vote, make sure you provide the necessary information to your local council when asked.” Melanie Davidson, Electoral Commission

Residents with questions about their registration status can call 01543 308125 or by emailing elections@lichfielddc.gov.uk