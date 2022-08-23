A Lichfield choir will be taking part in a celebratory concert next month.

The city Got2Sing group will join their sister choirs from across the Midlands for the event at Symphony Hall in Birmingham on 4th September.

Fourteen vocal groups will perform in totals with more than 700 singers taking to the stage.

The programme will include contemporary and classic songs.

Amanda Bonsall, choir leader for Got2Sing Lichfield, said:

“If it is anything like our last performance at the Symphony Hall it will be a wonderful concert. “So much hard work has been put in all round – I’m certain it will be a resounding success.” Amanda Bonsall, Got2Sing

For ticket details visit bmusic.co.uk.

The choir begin their new autumn term on 13th September at Curborough Community Centre. For more information visit www.got2sing.co.uk.