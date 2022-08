A second collection event is taking place to help Lichfield families cover the cost of school uniforms.

The back to school bank has seen items of clothing donated at venues across the city.

A collection event over the weekend saw people pick up jumpers, trousers, skirts and PE kit.

Now organisers have teamed up with Lichfield Foodbank to put on a second opportunity for people to get items from Life Church from 12.30pm to 2.30pm tomorrow (24th August).