A show at the Lichfield Garrick next month will pay homage to some of the finest singers of yesteryear.

Crooners will feature music from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr, Matt Monro, Bobby Darin and Nat King Cole.

A spokesperson said:

“Packed with personality and humour, Crooners has been wowing audiences with its witty and exhilarating show full of hilarious one liners, laugh out loud silliness and superb musical numbers with the outstanding nine-piece The Mini Big Band live on stage.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the show on 29th September are £27.50 and can be booked online.