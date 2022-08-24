Chasetown suffered defeat on the road at Loughborough Dynamo – but might have felt they should have returned from Leicestershire with a draw.

The Scholars created a number of chances but failed to find the net in their midweek encounter.

Jon Letford saw a shot cleared off the line in the first half and then Chasetown struck the frame of the goal twice in the second period.

The visitors started brightly and Liam Kirton had an attempt deflected which was then kicked away by the home number one.

Against the run of the early play, Dynamo took the lead with a quick break which saw Jack Oldham net.

On a rare occasion when the home keeper was beaten as he raced out of his area, Luke Yates got the ball across to Letford whose goalbound shot was cleared off the line.

Dynamo also struck the post in the second half and then wasted a good opportunity to add a second, dragging the eventual shot well wide of the target.

Mark Swann’s men were a whisker away from an equaliser as Ryan Wynter rose with a defender who appeared to get the last touch as the ball struck the crossbar.

The Scholars kept knocking on the Loughborough door and Danny O’Callaghan became the latest visitor to have a strike on target saved.

Chasetown knew it was not going to be their night when Yates shot from the edge of the box and the ball deflected onto the base of the post and straight into the grateful arms of the keeper with the very last kick of the game.