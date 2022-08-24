Time is running out for families in Lichfield and Burntwood to confirm whether their teenagers are staying in education or training.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) says parents and carers of 16 to 19-year-olds need to make the declaration by 31st August or risk seeing their child benefit payments end.

People can update their child benefit records using their Personal Tax Account online or by returning a completed copy of the form they were sent earlier in the year.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive, said:

“Child benefit provides vital financial support for families and we want to make sure no-one misses out because they haven’t updated their details on time. “The quickest way to notify HMRC is online.” Angela MacDonald, HMRC

Child benefit is paid to eligible parents or carers who are responsible for a child under 16, or under 20 if they are in full-time non-advanced education or approved training.

A list of approved courses is available online.