Lichfield RUFC will be hoping for a bumper crowd when they kick their season off against Derby.

The Myrtle Greens begin their campaign on 3rd September – and will mark the occasion with a free family fun day.

Activities including touch rugby sessions, a bouncy castle, a live DJ and street food vendors will be on offer from 11am ahead of the kick off at 3pm.

For more details, visit the Lichfield RUFC website.