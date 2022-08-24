A group of youngsters from a Lichfield school have been raising money for a wildlife charity.
The five members of Willows Primary School have spent their school holidays making items such as nature-themed bookmarks and collecting for an outdoor pre-loved sale.
Their efforts have helped to raise £160 which will go to animal charities such as WWF, Wildlife Aid Foundation and bee conservation groups.
Stephanie Liddle, the mother of two of those who took part, said:
“After seeing the litter around Lichfield, Emelia, Zayne, Connie, Ada and Finley former their Nature Nurses group.
“They have been picking up litter from their local area and have spent the school holidays making nature bookmarks, coasters, dried lavender bags and collecting home grown apples and plums to sell.”Stephanie Liddle