A group of youngsters from a Lichfield school have been raising money for a wildlife charity.

The five members of Willows Primary School have spent their school holidays making items such as nature-themed bookmarks and collecting for an outdoor pre-loved sale.

Their efforts have helped to raise £160 which will go to animal charities such as WWF, Wildlife Aid Foundation and bee conservation groups.

Stephanie Liddle, the mother of two of those who took part, said: