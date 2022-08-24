The star of a show at the Lichfield Garrick says the music of Roy Orbison has the power to take audiences back in time.

Barry Steele will bring The Roy Orbison Story to the city on 10th September.

It will see hits from The Big O’s back catalogue recreated on stage.

The performer – who ranks California Blue and Leah as his favourite songs by the legendary musician – said choosing a setlist for the show was a challenge given the volume and quality of Orbison’s back catalogue.

“The set list has evolved over the years -and with the back catalogue Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys have it was difficult to choose. “We used feedback from the audience and of course we sing the best sellers, but there are a few surprises in this year’s show. “The songs not only have wonderful melodies and tunes, but the lyrics are also some of the most sublime ever written. “As well as taking you back in time, the songs can also make you happy, sad and emotive all at the same time. “Orbison is known as a balladeer, but he also recorded and performed rocky and contemporary songs. “His songs are quite simply timeless.” Barry Steele

For Barry, his stage career is a long way from his former life as a HGV driver and member of the RAF who worked refuelling Vulcan bombers and aircraft of The Red Arrows.

But it was only a chance comment that led to him becoming a touring musician.

“It was on a family holiday in Cornwall in 2001 that I took the first steps on the road to becoming a professional singer, when my wife Lynne and daughter Leonie entered me into a singing competition without my knowledge. “It was there that a fellow competitor said to me ‘you know you sound just like Roy Orbison singing Robbie Williams’. So with the help of family and friends a tribute to The Big O was born.” Barry Steele

Like so many performers, Barry’s career was brought to a sudden halt by the Covid pandemic.

But after a break of more than a year, the singer said he was pleased to be getting back in from of live audiences.

“Like everyone in the world, the Covid pandemic hit us very hard. We did not

work for 16 months, we have lost a family member and we hardly saw other members of our family. “However, on the upside, myself and my wife Lynne were able to spend some precious

time together as just husband and wife and not working partners. “We are now back touring with our new production which we have completely revamped to include more rock ‘n’ roll, more upbeat songs and so much more Traveling Wilburys

material. “In this all-live multi-media show I’m backed not only a fabulous band, but a big screen featuring images from the life and times of Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys interspersed with facts and information about one of the best singers the world has ever known.” Barry Steele

Tickets for The Roy Orbison Story at the Lichfield Garrick are £31.50 and can be booked online.