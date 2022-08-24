A rally in Lichfield has helped mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

Refugees who fled their homeland due to the Russian invasion joined locals for the event at Speakers’ Corner.

Friendship bracelets were distributed as members of the Ukrainian community spoke of their gratitude for the welcome they have received in Lichfield and Burntwood.

The district is currently home to 130 Ukrainian refugees, including Iryna Shchetynina who told the gathering:

“We are extremely grateful to all of you for coming along to show your solidarity with Ukraine. “Today we celebrate our independence, but we can’t be totally happy because of what is happening in our country. “Host families have opened their doors to us, people who lost their previous lives because of the Russian invasion. “Your sincere smiles make us feel more comfortable in a foreign country.” Iryna Shchetynina

The leader of Lichfield District Council, Cllr Doug Pullen, told the Ukrainians at the rally:

“We are so pleased to see each and every one of you, here. We hope you feel safe and secure in our district and pray for your victory. “And to hosts who have opened your homes, we greatly appreciate it.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The council also hosted a wellbeing workshop for Ukrainian refugees at District Council House yesterday evening.

The refugee-led session focused on highlighting techniques that can be used to overcome anxiety and stress.

It was also an opportunity for the group to socialise and gain information that could help them as they adjust to living here. Children in attendance enjoyed soft archery and spikeball sessions with the Active Lichfield team.