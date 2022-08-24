The next phase of an eight-month project to restore an historic bridge in Alrewas will begin next month.

The Grade II Listed Chetwynd Bridge is 200 years old and the ironwork has now begun to deteriorate.

Staffordshire County Council says a structural assessment has recommended an 18 tonne weight restriction be introduced to prevent further issues.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“Chetwynd Bridge is listed and an historic asset to people in Staffordshire and neighbouring Derbyshire. “It has been in need of repair for some time and work is now under way to ensure it is safe to use and in keeping with its historic status. “An independent structural assessment check which indicated the need for a weight restriction and this will be introduced on 5th September. This should, however, exempt emergency and essential services vehicles. “We’re keeping local communities and businesses informed as we carry out the works which includes what we can and cannot do in terms of bridge access. “We do of course understand this will place an inconvenience on local residents, but we cannot compromise safety.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Long term plans will see a new bypass road bridge constructed to take vehicles off Chetwynd Bridge, which would then become a pedestrian and cycleway crossing.