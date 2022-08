More cast members have been confirmed for the Lichfield Garrick’s 2022 pantomime.

Star Wars actor Brian Wheeler and Game of Thrones star Dean Whatton will join Sam Rabone, Maria Conneely and George Akid for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The show will run at the city theatre from 25th November to 31st December.

For tickets, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.