A councillor has reassured residents that improvements to a Lichfield junction are still on the agenda.

Staffordshire County Council has agreed to fund the work at the link between Eastern Avenue and Grange Lane.

It comes after a public campaign following the death of motorcyclist Luke Cotton at the junction.

A £250,000 project to install traffic lights has now been approved, but no date has yet been confirmed for the work to take place.

Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council representative for Chadsmead, said he had been working with county council representative Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall to ensure the changes to the junction are “a priority”.

“Following the campaign over many years about this dangerous junction and the tragic loss of Luke Cotton’s life last year, Staffordshire County Council committed £250,000 to make this junction permanently safe. That will include the installation of traffic lights. “The work is now in the highways capital budget for April 2022 to March 2023, so it will be carried out by the end of March 2023. “I have been liaising with Cllr Silvester-Hall throughout because the priority now is to ensure that these works are carried out as soon as possible – in particular as the winter months will be here soon. “But the county council have not yet set a date for the construction work to start and Cllr Silvester-Hall and myself are both frustrated by this.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

More than 5,000 people signed a petition calling for improvements to the junction in the wake of Mr Cotton’s death.

