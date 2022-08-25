The efforts of GCSE students in Lichfield have been rewarded, a headteacher has said.

Lichfield Cathedral School saw youngsters collecting their results today (25th August).

Grades of between seven and nine, distinction or merit were achieved by 84% of students, with 91% gaining at least five GCSEs at grades four to nine.

Headteacher Susan Hannam said:

“I am so proud of this year group – they have shown great resilience and determination in the face of unprecedented challenges and I am thrilled that their efforts have been rewarded. “I look forward to seeing these hardworking students continue to flourish in our Sixth Form.” Susan Hannam, Lichfield Cathedral School

Among the top performers at the school were:

Georgina Grant – 9 x grade 9

Ella Jiggins – 8 x grade 9s, 1 x grade 8

Lucy Hannam – 7 x grade 9, two x grade 8

Martha Wilkes – 6 x grade 9, three x grade 8

Thomas Willimott – 4 x Grade 9, four x grade 8

Deputy head Andrew Harrison said: