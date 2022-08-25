Lichfield City will look to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they kick off their FA Vase campaign.

Ivor Green’s men face a home clash with Bewdley Town in the First Round Qualifying on Saturday (27th August).

City have enjoyed two wins in the FA Cup so far this campaign, as well as securing a win and a draw from their opening fixtures in the Midland Football League Premier Division.

Bewdley have not had as bright a start to their season with two defeats and a win in their opening three league games. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Racing Club Warwick.

Admission to the Trade Tyre Community Stadium on Saturday is £7 adults and £5 concessions.