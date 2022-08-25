A headteacher has spoken of his pride at the efforts of students at a Lichfield school after they received their GCSE results.
Nether Stowe School pupils joined others across the country in receiving their grades today (25th August).
It comes after the return of in-person exams for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Nether Stowe School headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said:
“It’s an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate and share in these amazing individual success stories.
“Our pupils, like students nationally, have endured a challenging time personally and in their education.
“I am incredibly proud of how our Year 11 pupils have performed.
“Despite an unprecedented and difficult national context, our results show a significant improvement from the last time pupils sat exams in 2019, and are testament to the team effort of staff, students and our focus on great quality teaching and learning.
“It is so important to remember that each grade represents a culmination of years of effort, determination and hard work for every one of these students.
“Results day is often a nervous time for pupils and families, so it’s been wonderful to be able see their beaming smiles and celebrate their fantastic achievements with them.”Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School
Among those collecting their grades today was Eve Cresswell. She said:
“I am very happy with my results – my hard work has paid-off.
“Thank you to the teachers that helped me through.”Eve Cresswell
Fellow student Frances Manning added:
“Thank you to my teachers for pushing me – I am so happy with my results.”Frances Manning
“Ability and determination”
Mr Langston-Jones added:
“It is amazing and humbling to see the long-term hard work of so many students pay off with brilliant and well-deserved results that show superb progress from the last set of public exam results in 2019.
“It is gratifying to know that the ability and determination of our pupils has been rightfully recognised.
“We are looking forward to welcoming a great many of our students back into the Sixth Form and we wish everyone the very best of luck for a successful future.”Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School
Our volunteers moderated 810 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.