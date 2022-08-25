A headteacher has spoken of his pride at the efforts of students at a Lichfield school after they received their GCSE results.

Nether Stowe School pupils joined others across the country in receiving their grades today (25th August).

It comes after the return of in-person exams for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Nether Stowe School headteacher Glyn Langston-Jones said:

“It’s an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate and share in these amazing individual success stories. “Our pupils, like students nationally, have endured a challenging time personally and in their education. “I am incredibly proud of how our Year 11 pupils have performed. “Despite an unprecedented and difficult national context, our results show a significant improvement from the last time pupils sat exams in 2019, and are testament to the team effort of staff, students and our focus on great quality teaching and learning. “It is so important to remember that each grade represents a culmination of years of effort, determination and hard work for every one of these students. “Results day is often a nervous time for pupils and families, so it’s been wonderful to be able see their beaming smiles and celebrate their fantastic achievements with them.” Glyn Langston-Jones, Nether Stowe School

Among those collecting their grades today was Eve Cresswell. She said:

“I am very happy with my results – my hard work has paid-off. “Thank you to the teachers that helped me through.” Eve Cresswell

Fellow student Frances Manning added:

“Thank you to my teachers for pushing me – I am so happy with my results.” Frances Manning

“Ability and determination”

Nether Stowe School students with their GCSE results

Mr Langston-Jones added: