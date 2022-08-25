A jewellery expert from a Lichfield auction house is lacing up her walking boots for a charity fundraiser in memory of her mother.

Lisa Spence, who works at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, will take on the 10K Shine Night Walk in Birmingham on 17th September.

The 35-year-old will be raising money for Cancer Research UK in memory of Carol Spence, who died aged 57 last June after a four year battle with areas cancer.

Lisa said:

“Last year my heart was broken. I held my mum’s hand as she passed away. “She fought for four years with breast cancer and most of the time she did it with a smile on her face. “Life has not and will not ever be the same again. “This year I want to honour my mum by walking 10k with family by my side in our mom’s name and raise money to help fund research into all types of cancer. “Any donations I will be so grateful for – I pray it may help another family.” Lisa Spence

Joining Lisa will be her daughter Rhianna, siblings Trudy Benton, Anneliesse Spence, Emily Haycocks, Lauren Hancocks and Nathan Hancocks, plus Nathan’s girlfriend Mia Cunningham, stepdad Colin Hancocks and niece Lillian Edwards-Spence.

“We’re doing this in memory of my mum to keep her name alive and to raise as much money as we can for Cancer Research UK. “We know times are hard at the moment so the donations people have already made are especially appreciated. “Every penny will make a difference in the fight against cancer. “I hope to raise as much as we possibly can and potentially save someone’s life.” Lisa Spence

People can donate online.

The fundraising is also being boosted by the Richard Winterton Auctioneers’ senior valuer Sarah Williams, who has baked homemade cakes for clients and staff on sale days with all money raised being added to Lisa’s collection.

Richard Winterton said:

“Lisa and her family have shown so much courage and fortitude following the sad death of her beloved mother. “We are very proud of Lisa and wish everyone all the best for the walk.” Richard Winterton

A code taking 30 per cent off the entry fee is valid until August 30.