A Lichfield headteacher has hailed the work of students and staff after GCSE results were released.
The Friary School saw pupils collect their grades this morning (25th August) after the return of in-person exams for the first time since the Covid pandemic.
Headteacher Matt Allman said success had come in all areas, with particular highlights in maths and science, as well as in vocational subjects such as sport, hospitality and catering, and health and social care.
“These excellent results are a testimony to the team-work that has gone on between students, staff and parents as we have pulled together to over-turn the disruption that blighted these children in the first year of their courses.
“The late pick-ups from after-school revision boosters, the endless Saturday school hours to blast through content and skills, and the honed teaching to cover the key elements of the courses have all come together.
“It goes without saying that every success has been incredibly well-deserved.”Matt Allman, The Friary School
Among the top performers at the school were:
- Isobel Ainsworth – 9 x grade 9, 1 x Dist*
- Eleanor Easton – 9 x grade 9, 1 x Dist*
- Amelie Menaut – 8 x grade 9, 1 x 8, 1 x Dist*
- Chloe Allen – 7 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 1 x Dist*
- Alica Piskova – 7 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 1 x Dist*
- Ffion Wynne – 7 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 1 x Dist*
- Thomas Purkis – 8 x grade 9, 1 x 8, 1 x 6
- Thomas Elmore – 6 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 2 x Dist*
- Jacob Housley – 6 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 2 x Dist*
- Grace Arrowsmith – 6 x grade 9, 3 x grade 8, 1 x Dist
- Elysia Armstrong – 6 x grade 9, 4 x grade 8
- Freya Short – 5 x grade 9, 2 x grade 8, 1 x Dist*, 1 x grade 7
Sam Sullivan, assistant headteacher, said:
“The last two years have been hectic with Covid lockdowns, course content changes, and tweaked exam schedule and formats, so it was a huge relief to simply see the students sitting their exams in the summer.
“However, to now seen how superbly they performed is a huge thrill and the trials and tribulations that have faced this cohort have now given way to smiles and celebration.”Sam Sullivan, The Friary School
