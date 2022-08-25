Hundreds of students at a Lichfield school have been receiving their GCSE results.
King Edward VI School hailed “excellent results” from the 215 pupils who sat the first in-person exams since the start of the pandemic.
Headteacher Jane Rutherford said:
“For students who have been through over two years of disruption, speculation and undeniable additional pressure they have conducted themselves incredibly well.
“Adapting to change, online learning, disrupted learning and then going through formal examinations would put anyone under stress.
“As a year group, we would like to publicly acknowledge our students as incredible young people, throughout their examinations and the celebrations that followed they were supportive of each other as they came through a number of individual challenges.”Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School
Over 37% of the school’s results were at grades 7 to 9, with 30% of students picking up one more more grade 9 or Distinction* results.
“The overall grades this year were proof of students’ determination and hard work.
“We have seen strong results across subjects where students have opted for art, business, computer science, product design, food, French, geography, German, health and social care, history, media, music, PE, performing arts or taken additional qualifications in Chinese, Italian or additional maths.
“There have been various stories about grades and their equivalence in 2022 but each student has their own personal journey and aspirations for the future, they have worked hard to achieve these grades.
“The long-term ongoing support from staff has been the single most important factor in achieving such strong results. From Year 7 to 11 for most students, with others joining on the way, there is no one person but a collective responsibility to support young people in their learning.
“Thank you to all of the staff and families for their support over time – and a huge well done to the class of 2022.”Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School
Our volunteers moderated 810 comments in the last 30 days. Say thanks with a coffee.