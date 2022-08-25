Hundreds of students at a Lichfield school have been receiving their GCSE results.

King Edward VI School hailed “excellent results” from the 215 pupils who sat the first in-person exams since the start of the pandemic.

Headteacher Jane Rutherford said:

“For students who have been through over two years of disruption, speculation and undeniable additional pressure they have conducted themselves incredibly well. “Adapting to change, online learning, disrupted learning and then going through formal examinations would put anyone under stress. “As a year group, we would like to publicly acknowledge our students as incredible young people, throughout their examinations and the celebrations that followed they were supportive of each other as they came through a number of individual challenges.” Jane Rutherford, King Edward VI School

Over 37% of the school’s results were at grades 7 to 9, with 30% of students picking up one more more grade 9 or Distinction* results.