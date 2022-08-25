An event at a Lichfield pub has helped refugees and locals to mark Ukrainian Independence Day.

The Angel Inn hosted the event which saw drinks and snacks from Ukraine on offer along with traditional music and face painting.

A spokesperson said:

“One of our Ukrainian staff requested we had a party to mark independence day – so we did. “It was a fabulous even that was well attended and helped to showcase and celebrate the good rather than just the sadness and war.” The Angel Inn spokesperson

Around 130 Ukrainians have settled in Lichfield district since fleeing the Russian invasion.