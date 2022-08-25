An appeal has been launched by police after a fight involving around 20 people in Lichfield.

The incident happened at around 3am on Saturday (20th August) near the Boots store in the city centre.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“The group of 15 to 20 men were involved in an altercation in a licensed premises nearby which had carried on into the street. “Officers attended the scene and located several injured men, who were transported to hospital for treatment. “Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or those with CCTV footage of the area at the time to get in touch.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 112 of 20th August, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.