The Robson/Levy Quartet will bring their international flavours to Lichfield for a concert next month.

Formed in New York in 2018 to perform original compositions of their co-leaders, Jed Levy and Phil Robson.

For their show at the Cathedral Hotel on 21st September they will be joined by double bass player Dave Whitford and drummer Roberto Gatto.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“The music written by Phil and Jed is innovative and contemporary, while drawing on the vast tradition of jazz across a whole spectrum of styles. “The emphasis is on strong melodies and grooves and the tunes are vehicles for improvisation, allowing each musician to bring their voice and to make them their own – a genuine musical melting pot.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £15 and can be booked online.