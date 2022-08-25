Students at a specialist dyslexia school in Lichfield have been celebrating after receiving their GCSE results

All pupils at Maple Hayes Dyslexia School achieved fire or more GCSEs including English and maths, with 50% getting a grade 4 – equivalent to a C – in the two core subjects.

Many of those who took the GCSEs were unable to read or write before arriving at the specialist school, which uses a morphological approach to allow youngsters to make a visual link between meaning and spelling rather than using phonics.

Headteacher Dr Daryl Brown said:

“Our pupils are testament to the hard work and commitment they have shown when their education almost always started off in very difficult circumstances before attending Maple Hayes. “Education has been a battle for them since day one and we are just so proud that they have overcome so many hurdles at such a young age, but now have been given the tools and opportunities to succeed in life.” Dr Daryl Brown

Cody Moore was one of the school’s top achievers. She arrived in 2014 with a low reading age – nut her GCSEs saw her achieve an 8 in English, 9 in art and design, an 8 in geography and an 8/7 in science.