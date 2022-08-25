Young people in Lichfield and Burntwood will be getting ready to receive their GCSE results.
It will be the first time for two years that grades will be based on in-person exams.
Grades had been based on teacher assessments and coursework during the pandemic.
Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education Cllr Jonathan Price said:
“There are so many options for young people receiving their GCSE results today, even if some don’t get the results they expect.
“From A-Levels and T-Levels to apprenticeships and vocational qualifications, there are a myriad of different pathways young people can follow to get the career they really want.
“Everyone has worked tremendously hard to get to this stage, and should rightly be proud of their achievements.
“Congratulations to everyone getting their results today, no matter what the outcome, and best of luck for whatever pathway they choose to take in the future.”Cllr Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council
