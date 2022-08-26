Bank Holiday weekend bargain hunters in Staffordshire are being reminded to be on their guard against fakes.

Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team said car boot sales and markets were often used to sell counterfeit goods to unsuspecting shoppers.

Clothing, toiletries and alcohol are among the £820,000 worth of unsafe goods seized last year across the region, while more than 290,000 counterfeit cigarettes were also uncovered.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The August Bank Holiday weekend is always a popular time for car boot sales and markets and a busy time for counterfeiters. “It can be really tempting to buy fake goods but it’s a bad idea – you’ll not only end up with poor quality and possibly dangerous goods, but you’ll also be helping line criminals pockets too. “We want to protect the public and legitimate businesses and we will continue to target counterfeiters and the gangs behind them.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

People can report counterfeit goods being sold by using the Staffordshire Fight the Fakes helpline on 01785 330356.