A Burntwood councillor has called for the Government to take action to protect vulnerable residents against rising energy prices.

Ofgem has confirmed bills will increase to around £3,500 for an average household from October.

It is the latest rise to hit households, with analysts warning bills could reach more than £6,000 a year in 2023.

Cllr Thomas Loughbrough-Rudd, independent representative for Burntwood North at Staffordshire County Council, said help was now needed at home as well as abroad.

“It is wrong to allow the energy price rise to go ahead – it must either be stopped or urgent intervention done so that people are okay this winter. “We can’t stand up for our values abroad if we don’t show the same compassion for the most vulnerable in our own society.” Cllr Thomas Lougbrough-Rudd

Ofgem said they recognised that the increase “will be worrying for many people”.

The regulator’s chief executive said the new Conservative Prime Minister would need to “act urgently and decisively” to tackle the impact of soaring energy bills.