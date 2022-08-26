Chasetown will look to bounce back to winning ways when they entertain Corby Town this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men go into their league encounter tomorrow (27th August) on the back of a 1-0 midweek defeat against Loughborough Dynamo.

Kick off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm. Admission is £10 adults, £7 concessions and £2 for those under 16.

The home game will be followed on Bank Holiday Monday by a trip to Bedworth United.