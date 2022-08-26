Farm buildings in Fradley could be demolished to make way for five new homes.

Plans have been submitted to Lichfield District Council for the site at Old Hall Farm.

The five detached four-bedroom properties would be joined by a “car parking barn” with six spaces if the proposals at the site off Old Hall Lane are given the green light.

A planning statement says:

“Each dwelling has been individually designed to respect the traditional vernacular in the local area and to harmonise with the nearby Grade II Listed Old Hall Farm.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.