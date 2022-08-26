A man has been left with slash wounds to his face after being attacked in Lichfield.

The incident happened at 1pm yesterday (25th August) near to the Co-op store on Boley Park.

The victim was taken to the Derby Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, 5ft 10 tall, short brown hair, slim athletic build, wearing a blue Adidas jacket, grey tracksuit trousers and black trainers. He was seen walking towards a white Nissan Qashqai.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 327 of 25th August.