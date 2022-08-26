People are being invited to join sessions at the Lichfield Memory Cafe.

The event takes place on Thursdays from 10am to midday at The George Hotel on Bird Street.

A spokesperson said:

“If you are having problems with your memory orknow a loved one, relative or friend that’s having difficulties then Lichfield Memory Cafe is a place where people living with memory loss and their carers can make friends, have fun, and enjoy reminiscing. Lichfield Memory Cafe spokesperson

“We are also lucky to be supported by health care professionals and support agencies – and can sign post to other support too.”

For more details email karen.wilkinson@tamworth.homeinstead.co.uk.