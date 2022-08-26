Postal workers in Lichfield have walked out as part of a national industrial action.
Around 115,000 Royal Mail staff across the country are on strike today (26th August) in a dispute over pay.
The Communication Workers Union has demanded salaries to reflect the current cost of living.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said households would be disrupted as a result.
“We’re really sorry for the disruption that this strike action is likely to cause to you.
“We want to reassure you we will do everything we can to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as quickly as possible.”Royal Mail spokesperson
Further industrial action is planned by the union on 31st August and 8th and 9th September.
So that’s another day of their cars parked in side roads and on pavements
Plus the increased noise as they encourage drivers to blast their horns
Have a nice day protecting
Unfortunately iam not able to as iam local resident
Not hopeful. The rail workers have so far not succeeded in fact it has cost them money!!
Good luck to all our posties. Mine is amazing
Fully support the posties. Their employers make big profits but do not pay workers enough. Yes it means disruption but they have good reason.
This is just the beginning. So many people on strike now.
People won’t be forced into poverty without putting up a fight.
This Government needs to sort itself out fast.
I see civil unrest on the
horizon.
Unfortunately the Posties are being treated appallingly and this is their only way to defend their jobs and our service. If we lived in a better society this would be resolved with negotiation.
