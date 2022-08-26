Postal workers in Lichfield have walked out as part of a national industrial action.

Around 115,000 Royal Mail staff across the country are on strike today (26th August) in a dispute over pay.

The Communication Workers Union has demanded salaries to reflect the current cost of living.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said households would be disrupted as a result.

“We’re really sorry for the disruption that this strike action is likely to cause to you. “We want to reassure you we will do everything we can to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as quickly as possible.” Royal Mail spokesperson

Further industrial action is planned by the union on 31st August and 8th and 9th September.