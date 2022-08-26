Runners are being invited to sign up for the 2023 Cathedral to Castle run.

Organised by Lichfield Rotary St Chad, the event sees participants take on a ten mile course between Lichfield and Tamworth to help raise money for good causes.

The 2023 event will take place on 16th April.

A spokesperson said:

“The Cathedral to Castle is one of the most exciting urban and country road events in the UK. “It is also aiming to be the largest charity fundraising running event in the Staffordshire region, with our chosen charities being based throughout Tamworth and Lichfield. “The course itself is fast and relatively flat making it suitable for all abilities. “It covers a 10 mile course from Lichfield Cathedral, passing through Hopwas Woods and finishing at Tamworth Castle where runners will be greeted by an action-packed family fun day across the Castle Grounds.” Cathedral to Castle spokesperson

Entry is £26 and can be booked online.