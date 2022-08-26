Stores in Lichfield and Burntwood are among those where a supermarket says it hopes to take on new staff.

Aldi has outlined plans to recruit 220 workers across Staffordshire before the end of the year.

Part-time and full-time roles, ranging from stock assistant to store manager will form part of the recruitment drive.

The move across the region is part of the retailer’s nationwide plan to create 2,000 new roles by the end of 2022.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said:

“As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible. “As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. “We look forward to welcoming even more great people in Staffordshire to become a part of our success.” Kelly Stokes, Aldi UK

Details on available jobs can be found at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.