A temporary beach at Lichfield Cathedral has been included in a list of recommended family friendly days out in Staffordshire.

The 30 Days Under 30 Pounds initiative is being organised by Enjoy Staffordshire to help families with ideas to enjoy time together without breaking the bank.

But visitors to the Lichfield Cathedral beach will need to be quick as it will only be open until 31st August.

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader at Staffordshire County Council and chair of Enjoy Staffordshire said:

“We appreciate that for many families, especially with the rising cost of living, finding an affordable day out can be a challenge. “This is why we’ve launched our new campaign. The attractions we’ve highlighted are either free admission, or cost no more than £30 for a family of four to enter. “So whether you’re looking for something to do over the August Bank Holiday weekend or during the autumn months and October half term, we’ll have something for you.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

The full list of days out across Staffordshire is available at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/30under30.