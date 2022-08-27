Lichfield City eased into the next round of the FA Vase with a comfortable 4-0 win over Bewdley Town.

A first half strike from Jamie Elkes and second half goals from Sam Fitzgerald, Harry Crook and debutant Harrison James were enough to earn the victory for Ivor Green’s men.

City skipper Kyle Patterson forced an early save out of visiting keeper Joe Stockton before Fitzgerald saw a shot go wide.

Lichfield were dealt a blow when Leighton McMenemy was stretchered off with an injury.

Home keeper James Beeson produced a save to prevent City from falling behind before then turning a free-kick around the post.

Patterson went even closer to opening the scoring, with the Lichfield captain beating three men only to see his shot come back off the upright.

The breakthrough eventually came when Elkes produced a turn and strike that found the top corner of the Bewdley net a minute before the break.

Fitzgerald almost doubled Lichfield’s advantage early int he second half when his shot was blocked on the line.

The second goal wasn’t delayed for long though as Cameron Dunn’s cross allowed Fitzgerald to slot home at the back post.

Debutant James stretched City’s advantage further when he rifled past Stockton.

The goalscoring wasn’t complete though as Lichfield made it 4-0 nine minutes from time when Crook lashed home from the edge of the box.