Volunteers are being invited to help support Shenstone Community Library.

The facility has been transformed over the past five years to include a coffee shop, community hub, gallery and art space, along with the addition of a garden.

The work has been driven by volunteers – and now more people are being sought to help continue the efforts.

A spokesperson said:

“There are so many different reasons why people volunteer, but primarily it’s about a love of the village, of wanting to maintain a library in Shenstone, and wanting to meet new people and be a part of something.” Streethay Community Library spokesperson

Anyone wanting more information on volunteering can email shenstone.community.library@gmail.com.