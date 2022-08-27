A report has recommended the creation of new hubs across Staffordshire to help support families.

A meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s safeguarding overview and scrutiny committee will discuss the proposals.

The report, from Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said the facilities would support those with children aged up to 19, or 25 if they have a disability.

“Family hubs are not just a physical place, but a way to bring together all the support families may need, from pregnancy through to young people turning 18. “They provide families with the right help, at the right time and in the right place. “These hubs will use predictive analysis to determine needs of the community and work with those communities using evidence-based approach to develop partnerships and support to meet family’s needs as early as possible. “They bring together early help and intervention delivered by a variety of people including, children, young people and their families, children’s centres, early years settings and schools, health, housing, police, fire and rescue, district and borough councils and local voluntary and community service providers.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The report reveals that around 8,500 children are born each year across Staffordshire.

But despite many services already operating to help parents, Cllr Sutton said some families can find how to access support “confusing”.

“The impact of the pandemic has had an impact on the local area – income, child development, people’s wellbeing and physical health all have been impacted. “So now more than ever we need the system of support to be easy to access and responsive to the needs identified. “Children, young people and their families and communities already benefit from a range of services, provisions and activities offered across the statutory, private, community and voluntary sectors in the county – sometimes this can be confusing to people who don’t understand how to connect with the right help and support. “Sometimes people spend too long getting to the right help and support to meet their needs.” Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council

The safeguarding overview and scrutiny committee meeting at Staffordshire County Council will take place on 1st September.