Elvis will enter the building next week for a concert in Lichfield.

Mark Green and The Dixie Rock ‘n’ Roll Band will bring their show to the Lichfield Guildhall on 25th September.

Their show – The Elvis Experience – features hits from the back catalogue of ‘The King’.

Tickets are £15 adults and £7.50 for those under 18. They can be booked on the Lichfield Arts website.