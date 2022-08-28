Eligible families in Lichfield and Burntwood are due to start getting their first payment from HMRC next week to help with the cost of living.

The £326 will be paid automatically into bank accounts of those receiving tax credits only between 2nd and 7th September.

Around 1.1million people across the UK are expected to receive the payment.

Chancellor Nadim Zahawi said:

“I know people are really concerned by rising prices so I’m glad that over a million more low earners will shortly receive their first cost of living Payment. “We are also preparing options for further support so the new Prime Minister can hit the ground running. “Alongside £400 off most people’s energy bills, tax cuts and the household support fund, these direct payments are a very important part of our £37billion package of help for households, which is targeted at those who need it most.” Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadim Zahawi

A second means-tested payment of £324 will be issued later this year for Department for Work and Pensions benefit claimants.

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s deputy chief executive, said: