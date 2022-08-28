Final preparations are taking place for the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The free event takes place in Beacon Park on Saturday (3rd September) and will feature music from The City of Lichfield Concert Band and The British Police Symphony Orchestra.

Jazz, film scores, pop hits, a Ukrainian melody, Nessun Dorma and Rule Britannia are among the numbers to be performed across the evening, which kicks off at 6pm.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said:

“Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park is always an extremely popular event with rousing music and a fantastic atmosphere. “It reflects the hard work of our officers and parks team and I’m delighted that concert-goers remain able to enjoy it free of charge. “I wish everyone who attends a wonderful evening and if you are able to make a contribution to our collection buckets to help cover the event’s costs, then please do so.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

Visitors are invited to bring picnics and chairs to Beacon Park. Deckchairs can be booked in advance online for the evening for £10 each.