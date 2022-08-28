Potential residents of new retirement apartments in Lichfield are being invited to information day.

The Pegasus Lichfield Bonds development is a £13.5million scheme creating a mix of 64 one and two bedroom apartments at Quonians Yard.

The facility will also include a communal lounge, social kitchen, patio seating areas and a garden.

Properties at Pegasus Lichfield Bonds start from £300,000, with rental prices from £1,700 a month.

An information event is being held at 10am and 2pm on 16th September at The Hub at St Mary’s for those wanting to find our more.

Mike Gill, regional managing director for Lifestory’s Midlands and North division, said interest in the site had already been high.

“Pegasus Lichfield Bonds forms part of our wider ambition to create more much-needed, high-quality homes for independent later living across the UK. “Our later living apartments allow people to live on their own terms, whether renting or buying, with bespoke packages and offers to help accommodate whatever moving stage customers find themselves in, from part-exchange to complimentary moving services. “With over 350 enquiries for the new homes so far, we’re confident that this is the perfect space for those seeking their next chapter. “We are excited to host the local community and prospective customers to discover more about what’s on offer, whether they’re thinking of downsizing or just want to see what we have planned.” Mike Gill

Work began on the site in February and is expected to be completed at the end of 2023.

To book a place at the information day call 01543 657 261 or email lichfieldbonds@lifestory.group.